Weekly Horoscope Aries, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts opulence and wealth

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay back in the tough time Aries Weekly Horoscope from January 26 to February 1, 2025: Challenges in love relationships should be resolved this week.

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid egos in the love affair and consider taking the partner to a romantic place where you both may share happy emotions. The first part of the week is auspicious to express the feeling and single Aries natives can confidently propose to the crush. Some love affairs will have hiccups in the form of relatives and it is crucial to handle this crisis diplomatically. Some married female Aries natives may have issues with their spouse’s family. This may also cause a problem in life but handle it diplomatically.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

There are possibilities of issues in the form of office politics. Do not let egos play spoilsport. You must be careful while having serious official discussions with seniors as they may also analyze your potential through communication. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No serious monetary issue will create an issue. However, some females may require financial help this week to meet some unexpected emergency. You may also find a solution to the family property that is also your cause of trouble with your sibling. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trade, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will give you trouble. Some fortunate male natives will also recover from old ailments. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy. You may also pick the second part of the week to join a gym or a yoga session. Some children may develop bruises while playing.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

