Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts love chaos

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread happiness as always Be sincere in the love relationship and this will help you even settle existing issues. Utilize professional chances to prove your significance at work.

Keep the love affair intact through discipline and commitment. Look for opportunities at work to prove your mettle. While health is good, it is important to handle wealth smartly.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Expect a ruckus in the relationship this week. Some egos will play and make the love affair chaotic. Keep relationships intact with a diplomatic attitude. Be patient despite having differences in opinions. You need to be careful while having discussions on marriage with parents as some seniors at home may object to it. Some married females will see the influence of an outsider in the married life and the second part of the week is good to discuss about this with the spouse.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Be professional and this will work out in the office. New tasks may lead to career growth while clients will also be impressed by your communication skills. Utilize the opportunities at work to gain an appraisal. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps to even places abroad. Businessmen will see new partnerships. Consider launching new ventures and even expanding to new areas. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will receive good news.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about expenditure and should stay away from the unnecessary purchase of luxury items. Keep a stop to all unwanted shopping as even a slight disturbance can disrupt the entire financial condition. Wealth will come in but it is wise to avoid lending a big amount to someone. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters and will also sign new partnership deals.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food. Female Aries natives may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. Those who have kidney-related ailments will develop complications in the second part of the week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

