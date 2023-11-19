Weekly Horoscope Aries, November 19-25, 2023 predicts health issues for females

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are never scared of controversies

Be sincere in your romantic life this week and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Handle wealth smartly and also ensure health is good.

You will keep the love relationship stable and also will take care of the professional responsibilities. While health is good, it is important to handle wealth smartly.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Be casual in the love life. While this week will have many twists in your romantic life, it is good to be patient and sincere. You may choose the first part of the week to settle love-related issues. The second week is good to propose and receive one. You may also consider getting married this week. Some Aries females who face issues in the family will see the support of their parents. You may plan a vacation this weekend or may also consider taking the relationship to the next level.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

More opportunities to professionally grow will knock on the door this week. Utilize them smartly. Ensure you are committed to the job and no challenge will beat you. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps to even places abroad. Female Aries natives who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth carefully. Some financial dealings may not go on the right track and this may cause trouble this week. You will see funds flow in and this is also a good time to settle financial dues. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good for buying property.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol. Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization. Females may have cough-related troubles while male Aries natives should be careful about minor driving accidents.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

