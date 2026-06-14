Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 15 to 21, 2026: A relationship dilemma may become impossible to ignore

Cancer (Jun 22 to Jul 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, this week may encourage you to stop sitting on the fence and face a situation that has been weighing on your mind. A decision you have been postponing may no longer be easy to avoid. While this could feel uncomfortable at first, it may also bring the clarity you have been searching for. You are entering a phase where trusting yourself becomes more important than seeking reassurance from others. Your confidence may grow as you recognise how much you have achieved and how capable you truly are. The more honest you are with yourself, the easier it may become to move forward.