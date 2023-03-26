Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 26- April 1, '23 predicts positive outlook at hom

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 26- April 1, '23 predicts positive outlook at hom

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Mar 26, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer Weekly horoscope for March 24-April 1 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Property and academics are also showing promise

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Weekly astrological prediction says, this week is shaping up to be a positive one for Cancerians, with several aspects of their life showing promise. Financially, you are in for a treat with excellent prospects for wealth and security. Consider investing in stocks, shares or other assets to boost your financial resources further. Health is also very good, with opportunities for exercise, yoga, or seeking advice from a wellness expert to maintain your well-being. Romance is flourishing, with a focus on expressing trust and affection. The family front is looking good, with the chance to guide the young ones or support a spouse. Professionally, things are fairly good, with the possibility of job changes, appraisals, or promotions. Property and academics are also showing promise. Grab the opportunities coming your way. However, travel may not be favourable this week, so consider alternative options for domestic tours and sightseeing.

Cancer Finance This Week

This week promises excellent financial opportunities with a favourable bank balance and growing wealth for Cancer natives. Consider investing in stocks and shares. Stay alert for any incoming money or loan opportunities.

Cancer Family This Week

Family relationships are looking positive. Parents' health is stable, and there could be a family gathering or picnic in the near future. Focus on supporting your spouse and young ones, and guide them through any conflicts that may arise.

Cancer Career This Week

You may receive an appraisal or promotion at work. If you're considering a job change, this is a good time to do so. Stay focused on increasing your workload and performance at work.

Cancer Health This Week

Cancer natives' health may be in a very good state this week. Consider taking up yoga or exercise to maintain it. Nutrition plays an important role in wellness, so stay mindful of your diet. Those troubled by chronic ailment may find relief with a new approach.

Cancer Love Life This Week

Whether you are single or in a relationship, expect a boost of excitement. Plan a date night or romantic picnic if you are in a relationship. If you are single, online dating could lead to something promising.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

