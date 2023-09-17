Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 17-23, 2023 predicts a week full of mixed results

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You are prosperous this week

Expect surprises in the love life this week. Professionally you will be good &money will not be an issue. Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Fall in love today and avoid all issues that troubled you in the past. Despite challenges, you will have a successful professional life. Both health and wealth will be positive.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be pleasant and this will bring happiness in your personal life. Though minor disputes may happen, you’ll be successful in resolving them. Do not let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. Though some married Cancer natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. You may even patch up with the old flame, which is a great thing.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

This week is a mixed bag for the profession as you may have both positives and negatives at the workplace. While minor official troubles will be there, which may impact the productivity your performance will appease the clients. Some Cancer natives, especially those in the healthcare and hospitality sector will see opportunities to move abroad. This week is also good to put down the paper as you’ll receive new interview calls.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. All old financial disputes with siblings and friends will be resolved and this will bring in more wealth. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships which will benefit business promotions. This week is auspicious to buy jewelry and you may even buy a new house.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

While you’ll be healthy this week and no major illness will trouble you, it is good to be careful about blood pressure-related troubles. Those who have a history of cardiac issues may need medical attention. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

