Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a fabulous week

Weekly horoscope prediction says, a fabulous week is waiting ahead for you Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 16-22, 2023: Fortunately, your love life will be awesome this week.

A robust relationship is the highlight of the week. This complements a successful professional life backed by satisfying financial status. Read for more

Your romantic life would be great this week and at the office despite the challenges you’ll perform brilliantly. The health would be good and there won’t be finance complaints as well.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Weekly

Fortunately, your love life will be awesome this week. You both will love each other’s company. No serious issue would erupt between you guys. And ensure you do not act as loose cannons at the furious moments which may cause serious consequences. Those who are single would be happy to know that a love affair is in the air. You may realize it by midweek and may get a proposal by next week. Married females have higher chances of getting pregnant.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Weekly

Office politics may drain your morale this week. However, your performance would win accolades. Those who are in the insurance, banking, finance, and customer care departments need to be polite to customers and otherwise would be accountable for business loss. Junior professionals should ensure to be in the good book of team leaders or managers. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics will have a tough time in the first half of the week. Job seekers may also find a good job before the weekend. Businessmen can confidently sign agreements with new partners and can also launch new ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Weekly

Money can be a problem for businessmen this week. There can be issues related to foreign funds and you may have to work really hard to release the funds. Some professionals may receive appraisal which would enhance their wealth. Prosperity will be there and this may help you buy jewelry, a vehicle, a scooter, and property. You may also consider investments in stock and trade that may further augment the wealth.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Weekly

Health can be a major factor in weekly predictions. There will be frequent issues related to breathing, digestion, and lungs. Some natives should be thoroughly checked by a doctor. Mental health would be in a fix as the office pressure would eat your personal time. Keep a balance between office and home to stay mentally healthy for a long time.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON