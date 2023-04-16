All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 16, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. Someone is likely to tattle on you at work and get you into trouble. You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone may set your heart aflutter on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. Bigger responsibilities and added prestige will come your way at work. You can fail in your attempt to make the domestic environment serene and peaceful. You are likely to travel today and profit from it.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can get a bit negligent of the health front by indulging in excesses. Financial front will be in the pink of health. A man management issue can pit you against some subordinates at work. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Some problems may need to be overcome for those travelling by road. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises a great time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Escalating cost of a project will need to be kept in check. Things may not turn out the way you had planned on the professional front. You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own.

Love Focus: You will need to be a bit assertive, if you want your love life to be kicking again.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. You will manage to conserve money and boost your savings. Transfer to a new place can make some apprehensive. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and meeting of the minds can launch a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. Clients can give you some anxious moments on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but you may not want to settle for the second best!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. A prestigious assignment or project is likely to come your way. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. It may become difficult to find time for family today, but you will be able to make it up later. Accompanying someone on a journey may become unavoidable. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference may give credence to your worst fears.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. Financial crunch can cramp your lifestyle. Things are likely to become favourable on the professional front. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for romance today, so convey this nicely.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep in good health. Difference of opinion with the employers is likely and may create some hurdles for you. Extra efforts may be required to complete pending tasks at work. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will be important if you want to rest. Driving with friends in tow will be fun. You will manage to prepare for an exam despite paucity of time on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may require rekindling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. A tough situation at work is likely to be encountered by some, but will be resolved quickly. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Delay is foreseen in a journey by road.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with can go all out to make your evening enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Something that you eat or drink may not agree with your system. Don’t implement anything unless you are certain of its financial implications. A bonanza is likely for jewellers and goldsmiths. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Lover may appear moody today and require space.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. Earnings need to be invested wisely or you may end up dissipating them. Some new professional avenues are set to open. Your desire to mingle with loved ones may not materialise. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front. A good time is foreseen in the company of those you like.

Love Focus: You may plan something exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

