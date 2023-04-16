Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a stable future

Weekly astrological prediction says, you are a good negotiator Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 16-22, 2023: Financially you’ll do well this week and your health will also be fine.

A challenging love life and a chaotic office wait for you this week. Both health and finance will be good. Read more accurate weekly horoscope predictions.

Despite the challenges at both office and personal life, the week would good to move ahead. Financially you’ll do well this week and your health will also be fine.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Weekly

Your love life may witness many ups and downs this week. An outsider may enter the life and things may get complicated. Do not let things go out of control. Instead, talk with the partner and reach a decision. In a few relationships, friction maybe even beyond repair and may suffer break-ups. On the positive side, single Scorpios may find love again. You need to wait till the next week to propose. Confirm the relationship is strong enough to move to the next level. This week is also good to get married.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Weekly

Your office life will be chaotic this week. A few projects may go haywire and you would be in charge to bring them back on track. This may make you spend overtime at your workstation. You may be a victim of office politics. But highly professional Scorpios would overcome the troubles. Some clients may not be doubtful about your potential and you need to be vocal about the skills negotiation table. Entrepreneurs may also have issues with funds. Do not blindly trust partners as this week is not all good for you.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Weekly

Entrepreneurs may struggle to find funds this week. However, lucky businessmen would receive bank loans or assistance from new partners. You can expect an appraisal at your job and this may result in your lifestyle. No serious financial issues would hurt you. Have a proper finance plan for a better and safe future. You can also invest in stocks and property. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Weekly

Despite the health predictions stating a safe week, you need to be cautious about your physical issues. Some senior natives may complain about chest and lung infections, for which you may need to consult a doctor. There can also be minor cases related to the eyes, teeth, and stomach. You should also be extremely cautious about what you eat.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

