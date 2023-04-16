Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a salary hike

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 16, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus Weekly horoscope for April 16-22, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. An appraisal will happen and health will be fine this week.

Weekly astrological prediction says, explore the mysteries of life

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for April 16-22 ,2023 Resolve all love issues for a happy relationship.

Unlimited opportunities wait at office but resolve love issues to experience the best of life. An appraisal will happen and health will be fine this week.

Resolve all love issues for a happy relationship. The office may be challenging this week with more responsibilities but you will over them. An appraisal or hike in salary may also happen. Health predications are positive this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope Weekly

This week, you may reignite your love story as you may meet up with the ex-flame. Resolve the old issues and restart the relationship. Life may undergo severe changes and you’ll experience the old exciting moments. If you are already in a relationship and have a plan to take it to the next level, consider marriage. Your parents will agree to your decision. Stay away from arguments and always ensure you give proper respect to the lover. Married female natives may also conceive this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope Weekly

At the office, you may encounter many issues and it is crucial you troubleshoot each problem to ensure success. There should be no scope for complaint and you will also have additional responsibilities, which must be seen as recognition. Express your opinions without apprehension as the seniors will agree to them. You can be innovative at work and outcomes will be positive. Entrepreneurs can also confidently sign a partnership deed.

Taurus Money Horoscope Weekly

Expect a hike in salary which would boost your morale. You may also receive income in the form of an additional income. Be innovative in terms of investment. Property, jewelry, the stock market, speculative business, and paintings are good sources of investment. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. You need to be sure that you will have enough wealth for a rainy day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Weekly

Though the general health would be good, do not ignore any symptoms and senior people need to consult a doctor whenever necessary. Do not take office pressure to home and spend time with the family that may resolve mental agonies. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

