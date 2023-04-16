Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a marriage

Weekly astrological prediction says, elegance and efficiency are your two traits Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 16-22, 2023: There can be new relationships.

Romantically you will be more fortunate this week while the efficiency will work at office. The weekly horoscope predictions also talk about money and health.

There can be new relationships. Marriage is also on card. Professionalism will be appreciated at office and both health and finance also denotes positivity.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Weekly

Be ready to welcome a new person in life. You may fall in love this week. Surprisingly, the new lover can even be a friend or coworker, or classmate whom you have known for a long time. And when you realize the love, you may consider opening it up with the person. Fortunately, there will be a positive between both, making things easier. Those who are already in love can fix the marriage date. Married females may also get pregnant this week, bringing more happiness to life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Weekly

Your commitment will work out at the office when additional and emergency responsibilities arrive. You need to have innovative ideas that may work out. Take a plan B along with you while entering the meeting cabin as the team leader or supervisor would be eager to hear you. A client may shoot an appreciation mail about you which would work for appraisal discussions. Your negotiation skills at client meetings will help the organization gain better revenues. Businessmen can sign new partnership agreements but there may be hiccups from legal authorities which need to be tackled diplomatically this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Weekly

Your bank account will be prosperous this week as fortune will pour in different forms. Some past investments would bring in handsome revenue. There will be additional expenses at home such as repairing the building, and purchasing vehicles, or electronic devices which is a fair thing. However, you also need to save for the rainy day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Weekly

Ensure you have all medications on time. While traveling, carry a medical kit along with a first-aid box, especially when you have kids and the destination is a hill station. Some females may complain about gynaecological issues this week. You need to exercise regularly and should also quit both tobacco and alcohol. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

