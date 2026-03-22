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    Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 22-28, 2026: This week offers professional growth

    Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: This week offers steady growth, clearer choices, kinder relationships, small wins at work, and calmer mind.

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 4:48 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, steady steps bring clear progress and calm

    This week offers steady growth, clearer choices, kinder relationships, small wins at work, and calmer mind. Stay patient and listen before you act with grace.

    Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    You will feel steady energy that helps you finish tasks and solve small problems. Close people offer support. Make simple plans, avoid big risks, and speak kindly. Small efforts add up. Trust your inner sense and keep a gentle routine to stay balanced every day.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
    Slow, steady attention will help your relationships grow this week. Small, thoughtful actions matter more than grand gestures. If you are in a partnership, share simple plans, listen when your partner speaks, and say what you feel with calm words. Single Capricorns may meet someone through shared tasks or common interests; be friendly, honest, and patient. Respect and gentle effort open doors to closer bonds and steady affection. Keep your promises and celebrate small moments.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
    This week at work focuses on steady progress and clear steps. Finish small tasks first to build momentum. Speak plainly with colleagues and ask for help when needed. A careful idea shared at the right moment may open a simple opportunity. Avoid risky choices and large spending. If you lead a team, give clear instructions and listen to suggestions. Consistency and quiet persistence will bring recognition and small, useful rewards that build steady career growth.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
    Money feels stable if you follow careful plans. Track expenses and set a simple budget for the week. Small savings add up and a modest bonus or refund might arrive. Avoid borrowing or risky schemes now. If you plan to invest, choose safe, familiar options and ask a trusted adviser. Share a little with family needs, but keep most funds in reserve. Clear records and steady choices protect your finances and bring calm future security.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
    Your health looks steady when you keep simple daily habits. Sleep on time, drink enough water, and include light exercise like walking or stretches. Eat wholesome vegetarian meals, avoid heavy fried foods and late-night snacking. Take short rest breaks during work to ease tension. Practice deep breathing for calm and better sleep. If you feel unusual pain or long fatigue, consult a doctor.

    ﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 22-28, 2026: This Week Offers Professional Growth

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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