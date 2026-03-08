Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 8-14, 2026: The stars hint at a new source of wealth

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Meet up with the commitments
Do not compromise on ethics at the job, and ensure you also meet the requirements in the relationship. Wealth will come in, and you will also be healthy.
Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Troubleshoot the issues at work to obtain the expected outputs. Both wealth and health are positive.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Keep the lover in a good mood, and you are also required to value the opinion of the partner while making crucial decisions. You may consider the suggestions of the lover while making crucial decisions. Pick the second part of the week to discuss the love affair with the family. Plan a romantic vacation or even take a call on taking the love affair to the next level. Married females should not let a third person interfere in their lives, as things may get complicated in the coming days.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
The seniors and management will expect better results, and you need to also strive to perform to impress foreign clients. If you are keen to change jobs, choose the second half of the week. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts, while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come from different sources, and you will also be tempted to invest in the stock market. Take the help of experts on financial investments this week. You may clear all dues. It is also good to renovate the house. The second part of the week is good for buying an automobile. Seniors may divide the wealth among children. Businessmen may receive a bank loan.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
No serious medical issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, and females may also develop migraines or skin-related issues. Children must be careful while camping outside, especially in hilly terrains. You should also be careful not to consume alcohol while driving. You will also have relief from stomach-related ailments.
