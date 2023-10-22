Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Oct 22-28, 2023 says you should start saving or investing

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Ruling the Roost This week, you'll be unstoppable, Capricorn. You're feeling ambitious and determined, ready to conquer any challenge that comes your way. This is the perfect time to make moves in your personal and professional life. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 22-28, 2023 : As a Capricorn, you have a natural tendency to take control of situations and this week will be no different.

As a Capricorn, you have a natural tendency to take control of situations and this week will be no different. You'll have a strong desire to push forward in your personal and professional life. Your hard work and dedication will pay off as you find yourself making significant strides towards your goals. It's important to trust your instincts and take calculated risks, especially in your career. This week, the stars are aligned in your favor.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, you'll be feeling passionate and intense. Whether you're single or in a relationship, your love life will be anything but dull. You'll find yourself attracted to people who are confident and assertive. It's important to communicate your feelings openly and honestly, as this will help strengthen your relationships.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Your ambition and dedication will pay off in your career this week. You'll find yourself making significant progress towards your goals. However, it's important to be careful when it comes to taking risks. Make sure you weigh the pros and cons before making any decisions. Trust your instincts, but also seek the advice of trusted colleagues. Keep an open mind and be willing to learn from others.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial situation is looking good this week. You'll find yourself with extra income, either through a raise or a new opportunity. This is the perfect time to start saving or investing. Be mindful of your spending, and avoid making impulsive purchases. If you're looking to make a big purchase, take some time to do your research and make an informed decision. This week, your hard work will pay off financially.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical health is in good shape this week. However, you may be feeling a bit drained mentally and emotionally. Take some time for self-care, whether it's through meditation, exercise, or spending time with loved ones. Avoid overworking yourself, and make sure you're getting enough sleep.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON