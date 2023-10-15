Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 15-21, 2023 predicts time to invest

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 15, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for October 15-21, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. It’s time to break down the walls and let your partner in.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, A Mountain Goat’s Fortune Unfolds

Capricorns, prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions and events this week. You will be presented with both opportunities and challenges that will test your resilience and patience. Keep your focus on your goals and don’t let the distractions derail you from your path.

This week, Capricorns need to put in extra effort to balance their personal and professional lives. You will have to manage time effectively to achieve desired outcomes. Beware of hidden enemies in the workplace who might try to sabotage your progress. Trust your intuition to make informed decisions, especially regarding finances.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

It’s time to break down the walls and let your partner in. Communication is the key to resolving conflicts and deepening your relationship. Be open to listening and understanding their point of view. Single Capricorns might meet someone new, but take things slow and don’t rush into anything. Trust your instincts when it comes to matters of the heart.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

You may encounter a few hurdles at work, but keep your head held high and work diligently. Take the initiative to network and collaborate with colleagues to increase your opportunities for growth. Financial investments should be made cautiously and after thorough research. A sudden change in your career path could bring about new opportunities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is the time to reassess your financial strategies. Focus on increasing your savings and avoid unnecessary expenses. Be mindful of fraud and be cautious when making online transactions. The stars are in your favor, but take a calculated risk when making big financial decisions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Your body and mind are calling out for self-care. Exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet and take ample rest. Avoid stressors and prioritize meditation or yoga. Nurturing your mental and physical well-being will not only improve your overall health but also increase your productivity. Take it one step at a time, and your health will see the benefits.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

