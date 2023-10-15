All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 15, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

This is the day when you take a major decision concerning something personal. On the business front, you may get totally involved in something important today. There seems no respite from additional work on the academic front, so put your nose to the grindstone. A family youngster is all set to make you proud. You will be motivated by someone close to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can soon toll for the eligible.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You need to look beyond your self-interest and become more giving. Your eye for detail is likely to benefit you achieve great insights about the project in hand. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Travelling arrangements put in place will prove most convenient and comfortable. Registering a property in your name is possible. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: You are likely to meet someone you had not met in years and enjoy your heart out.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

In case someone needs you, be there to take care of things. You will need to trust people and delegate, so curb your suspicious nature. Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned for those desperate for it. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Negative feelings are likely to disappear as you beat your path towards positivity.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your concern for someone may make you do things that you normally don’t! On the academic front, competition is likely to intensify, so remain on your toes. A misplaced item or money may have to be given up as lost. Those looking for suitable employment are likely to land a dream job. Family provides support when you need it the most. A long excursion is in the pipeline for youngsters and promises great fun.

Love Focus: Lover may have something special in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (July 23-August 23)

A watchful eye on business partner or rival at work is needed, so don’t ignore it. You will manage to convince a friend or family member about your ideas and get their assistance. Health remains good, as you focus on fitness. Good financial prospects are indicated for some. A long journey is on the cards for some. You will find someone's concern for your welfare most touching.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears promising.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You will have to bow down to pressure being exerted by a family member demanding something urgent. Something that you are offering in the market may start selling like hot cakes soon. Good news about a sick family member brings a big sigh of relief. A religious ceremony, connected to wedding or some other event, may get underway. An investment you are planning promises rich returns.

Love Focus: Going out of your way to maintain a strong relationship with someone important will be a step in the right direction.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Wait for an opportune time, before you launch or undertake anything new. Learning something new is on the anvil on the academic front. Finding a good match for the eligible may not be as easy as it seems. Those on a long journey must remain well prepared for contingencies. Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting, so look beyond.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Sending the right signals to the one you are interested in is important. A new skill learnt is likely to give your resume a push for a job search. Things go perfectly on the academic front, but don’t get complacent. Students may have to double their efforts to achieve their dreams. A profitable day is foreseen for those in the creative field.

Love Focus: Love life on the marital front remains satisfactory as keep the interest alive.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

You can expect to be amongst the top positions on the academic front. Nurturing personal relationships is certain to strengthen loving bonds. Your persistence on the financial front will pay rich dividends. Probability of getting invited to a VIP party or function looks bright. Don’t get worked up over small things to remain tension free. A piece of good news awaits you on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You may plan an outing with someone you love and enjoy your heart out.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Try and complete whatever is assigned to you, if you want a hassle-free break. There will be no problem about money, as you have enough. Some of you may be busy regarding an important documentation. Those desperate to change jobs need to brush up their CVs well. Only your own initiative will help you in proceeding towards your goal on the career front. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so don't miss out on arranging a candlelight dinner!

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (March 22-February 19)

Seek assistance, if you find undertaking it alone difficult. Recruiters and placement agents may get good candidates for a hot field. A rethink may be needed by those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering loaned money may pose difficulties. You cannot afford to be careless with your health at this juncture. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can get lucky and begin a whirlwind romance.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Taking a stand for someone in the face of odds is likely to raise your image. Clarity of vision and steadfastness will be the key to achieving your professional goals. Today, you may get to meet someone eminent you had been looking forward to. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time is probably the right decision. A trip with partner is indicated.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may come a calling and ignite romantic feelings.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON