Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 15-21, 2023 predicts tips for financial goals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 15, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Take a leap of faith and see where it leads you.

19th February to 20th March

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, swim Towards new Adventures, Pisces!

This week, you're ready to dive headfirst into new experiences and take risks. You may find yourself feeling extra intuitive and emotionally in tune, so trust your gut instincts.

Pisces, this week is all about taking chances and exploring new horizons. You may feel extra sensitive and emotional, but don't let that hold you back from seizing opportunities. Trust your intuition and don't be afraid to follow your heart. Take a leap of faith and see where it leads you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is in the air, Pisces! This week is the perfect time to open your heart to new connections and let your true feelings shine through. Whether you're single or in a relationship, expect a surge of passion and intensity in your love life. Keep an open mind and be willing to take risks in matters of the heart.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

Your career is about to take off, Pisces! This week is all about setting new goals and taking calculated risks to achieve them. You may encounter unexpected challenges, but don't let that deter you from reaching for the stars. Trust in your abilities and take bold steps towards your dreams.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, it's time to get your finances in order, Pisces. Take a hard look at your budget and identify areas where you can cut back. Be mindful of your spending habits and resist the urge to make impulse purchases. Focus on long-term financial goals and make smart decisions that will pay off in the future.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical and emotional well-being should be a top priority this week, Pisces. Take time to rest and recharge, especially if you've been feeling stressed or overworked. Prioritize self-care and make sure to engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Don't neglect your mental health, and seek support if needed. Remember, a healthy mind and body go hand in hand.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

