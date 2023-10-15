News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 15-21, 2023 predicts a special date

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 15-21, 2023 predicts a special date

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 15, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for October 15-21, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Aquarius, this is the week you have been waiting for.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Riding the Wave of Possibilities

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 15-21, 2023. The planets have aligned in your favor, bringing endless opportunities and possibilities.
This week, Aquarius, the cosmos align in your favor, unleashing endless opportunities and possibilities for you to seize. Get ready to embark on an adventure, where the path you take leads to exciting changes in your life.

Aquarius, this is the week you have been waiting for. 2 Your intuition is heightened, so trust your inner voice and take that leap of faith. Your adventurous spirit will lead you to new horizons, where you can redefine yourself and create the life you truly desire.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Whether you're single or taken, the cosmos is shining their love on you this week. If you're in a relationship, sparks are sure to fly as you and your partner explore new ways to deepen your bond. If you're single, don't be surprised if you meet someone special when you least expect it. So, let go of any inhibitions and let love take the reins.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

The career stars are shining bright for Aquarius this week. You'll feel a surge of energy, making it a great time to take on new projects and challenges. With your innovative mind and problem-solving skills, you'll find solutions to any hurdles that may arise. Keep an eye out for unexpected opportunities that come your way, as they could lead to promising prospects for your career growth.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to money, the universe has your back, Aquarius. You'll find unexpected sources of income, bringing in more money than you anticipated. Your creative and resourceful nature will be an asset in finding ways to increase your wealth. Trust in your financial instincts and don't shy away from taking calculated risks. The stars are aligned, and fortune favors the bold, so seize every opportunity that comes your way.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health is a priority this week, Aquarius. The stars are shining bright, giving you the motivation and energy to focus on your well-being. Whether it's adopting new healthy habits or seeking out alternative forms of healing, now is the time to prioritize your physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Remember to listen to your body and take breaks when needed.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

