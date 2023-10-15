News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 15-21, 2023 predicts adventure awaits

Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 15-21, 2023 predicts adventure awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 15, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for October 15-21, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.Your career is taking off this week, Aries.

Aries - 21st March to 19th April

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, charge Ahead with Fiery Confidence this Week!

This week, Aries, the cosmos are pushing you to tap into your natural instincts and embrace your inner leader. Your bold, fiery energy is primed for success, so trust your intuition and don't shy away from taking risks.

This week, Aries, the universe is aligning in your favour, allowing you to tap into your natural confidence and drive. This is the time to trust your gut and take calculated risks, as new opportunities and adventures await you. Keep your head held high, embrace your boldness, and don't be afraid to step up and take charge. With your natural instincts leading the way, the sky's the limit for your success this week.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week:

If you're single, this is a great week to put yourself out there and meet new people. Your fiery energy and magnetic personality will attract plenty of potential suitors, so don't be afraid to take the lead. For those already in a relationship, you may feel a newfound passion and spark in your love life. Embrace your adventurous side and try something new with your partner.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week:

Your career is taking off this week, Aries. You may find yourself presented with exciting new opportunities for advancement, so keep your eyes open and don't be afraid to speak up for yourself. Your natural leadership skills will be called upon, so embrace the challenge and let your fiery energy drive you to success.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, you may find yourself presented with new financial opportunities. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to take risks when it comes to your money. Your boldness and drive will pay off in the end, but be sure to keep a close eye on your finances to avoid any unexpected surprises.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical and mental health are in top shape this week, Aries. Your natural energy and drive will push you to hit your fitness goals, so keep up the momentum. Don't forget to take care of your mental health as well, and make time for self-care activities to keep your mind and body in balance. Remember to listen to your body and rest when needed, so you can recharge and continue to charge ahead.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

