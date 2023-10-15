Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 15-21, 2023 predicts career will grow

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Navigating the Depths of Your Soul Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 15-21, 2023. As a Scorpio, you're no stranger to the deep and complex workings of the human psyche.

This week, Scorpio, you'll find yourself drawn to deep introspection and introspective exploration. The mysteries of your inner self will call to you, and you'll feel a powerful desire to explore them.

As a Scorpio, you're no stranger to the deep and complex workings of the human psyche. This week, that side of you will be particularly active. You'll find yourself craving alone time and inner reflection, and you may even discover hidden aspects of yourself that you weren't previously aware of.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about depth and intensity in your love life, Scorpio. If you're in a relationship, you'll find that you're craving more connection and intimacy than ever before. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable and open with your partner; this can lead to a deepening of your bond that will last for years to come. If you're single, you may find yourself attracted to someone who has a similar intensity of spirit to you. Embrace your desires and don't hold back.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, your work life will be marked by intensity and focus, Scorpio. You may find that you're drawn to projects that require deep analysis and careful thought, and that you're able to make some breakthroughs that will move your career forward. However, it's important to remember to take breaks and give yourself time to rest. Don't burn yourself out trying to achieve too much at once.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial situation may be on your mind this week, Scorpio. You may find yourself contemplating your long-term goals and thinking about ways to make your money work harder for you. Don't be afraid to take calculated risks and try new things; with your intensity and focus, you may be able to achieve some truly remarkable results.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

As always, your health is a priority this week, Scorpio. With your intense and emotional nature, it's important to take care of both your physical and mental wellbeing. Make sure to prioritize exercise and healthy eating, and don't be afraid to take time for yourself when you need it. This week, remember to be kind to yourself and take care of your body and mind.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

