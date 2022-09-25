Weekly Horoscope: Check Astrological prediction from 26th Sept to 2nd, Oct 2022

Aries Ganesha says change is considered an important part of life. Good and bad changes come into everyone's life. Aries will have to bring some important changes in themselves, especially this week. By bringing positive changes in your way of working and thinking, you can get benefits in some areas of life this week. To get success in the financial field, you have to keep your eyes and ears open. Problems related to career can be overcome. Health may have to be taken care of. With the changing weather, you may have to take some precautions regarding your health. To improve the love relationship, you will have to make a sincere effort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Ganesha says the beginning of the week can be quite a bang for the people of Taurus. You can get a promotion in the field of work, and along with this, you can also get an opportunity to go abroad. This week can prove to be very important for the students preparing for UPSC and medical examinations. Problems in a love relationship can be overcome. Your position may remain strong in terms of money. You can get a big profit at the end of the week. Talking about health, this week you can try hard to keep yourself fit. The job problem of the unemployed can also be solved.

Gemini Ganesha says this week can prove to be a bit volatile for Gemini people. You may have to take an immediate leave from the office due to a family emergency. Be careful while driving on the road or else you may become a victim of an emergency situation. You can get a big offer related to your career. Due to seasonal illness or pollution, there can be trouble at the physical level. A way out of financial problems can be seen, but walking on that path will not be so easy. Love life can be boring this week. Avoid investing financially without any advice as there is a possibility of loss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Ganesha says it totally depends on you how you want to make it in your life. Cancer sign people will remain in the same dilemma this week as to what they should and should not do for their betterment. However, after a little introspection, you can see the right path. In the case of wealth and property, the situation can be better but take any step only after thinking. With younger siblings, a situation of estrangement may arise due to not being able to agree on something. There may be obstacles in a career due to some reason. Difficulties in love and married life may decrease as well as increase at the end of the week. Changes in weather can lead to health problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Ganesha says this week can prove to be beneficial for Leo people in various ways. Financial income can increase and business can increase. Any auspicious work in the family can be completed. Along with this, in terms of health, this week can be very good for you. You can feel fitter and healthier than before. With your work being appreciated in the workplace, there can be an increase in respect. In love and married life, your rapport with your partner and spouse can become better than before. Along with this, marriage proposals can also come for bachelors.

Virgo Ganesha says this week can be full of positivity for Virgo sign people. Financial problems can be solved and money can be gained. Some problems may arise from your co-worker in the workplace. It is important for you to always keep your morale high, otherwise, it will not take you long to fall down. In terms of health, you will not have any special problems this week. Avoid sweets as far as possible. Your rapport with a family member may be better than before. Conflicts in love and married life can be resolved this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Ganesha says this week can prove to be disappointing in some ways for Libra people. Financial difficulties may have to be faced and any important work may be hindered. Businessmen may have to suffer losses in the business sector. Along with this, you will have to face some problems related to health. Disputes may arise with a family member. The situation may remain normal in love life, but this week may prove to be difficult for married people. For the students preparing for UPSC, this week can prove to break their morale.

Scorpio Ganesha says this week can prove to give mixed results for Scorpio people. You may have to work hard to solve financial problems. Someone may try to take credit for your work in the workplace. So it is very important for you to be alert. In the family, you may have heard about something with the father and brother. You have to be careful about your health or else you can get into some big trouble. This is a good time for love and married life. You can get some good news.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Ganesha says the beginning of this week can be a bang for the people of Sagittarius. With the help of someone close, you can make a big profit in business. People suffering from a long illness or physical problem can get relief. There may be an opportunity to go on a long vacation with family. Along with this, success can be achieved in reaching new heights in a career. Financially, your position may be much stronger than before. Love can bring some good changes in your life. Husband and wife can able to understand each other better.

Capricorn Ganesha says this week can prove to give mixed results for Capricorn people. The financial situation will be a bit erratic but by the end of the week, some benefits can be found. Along with this, if you talk about health, you may have to protect yourself to a great extent to avoid diseases. In terms of career, this week can prove to be below average for you. The sudden deteriorating health of a family member can cause problems. A situation of estrangement may arise with the dearest friend. You can get some good news related to love and married life today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Ganesha says this week can prove to be auspicious for Aquarius people. You can get stronger in terms of wealth and long-standing problems can end. Along with this, if you are associated with the business family, then this week can be spent celebrating and celebrating. There may be a stagnation in one career and the desire to start one's own work may also be fulfilled. You can get rid of all the problems related to health. Those who were facing obstacles in fixing the wedding date can get good news in the middle of the week. There will be happiness, prosperity, and peace in married life.

Pisces Ganesha says for the people of Pisces, this week can be full of challenges in some areas, while in some areas it can be spent comfortably. Financial life can remain stable and you can prove to be lucky in terms of money. There may be a change in career for which you are not ready yet. Health can be improved and the problem of obesity can be overcome. The dream of buying a house can be put off for a few days. Re-entry into the life of an old love can cause turmoil. Married couples can take some important decisions related to their life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Chirag Daruwalla Chirag Daruwalla is well-known among astrologers in India. He has more than 12+ years of experience. He gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business and health and is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah and even Palmistry. The right combination of these principles enables him to make highly accurate and relevant predictions....view detail