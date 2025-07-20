Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 20-26, 2025: Marriage is foreseen this week

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, take up risks to be stronger Stay happy with the love. Avoid arguments at the workplace and settle financial issues with utmost care. Minor health issues may also impact the routine life. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take the initiative to overcome the tremors in the relationship. You are good at your job and this will help you climb the steps to success. Keep a watch on both wealth and health.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

You may see pleasant things happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Avoid arguments even while having differences of opinion. You should also value the personal space of the lover this week. Some females will rekindle an old love affair but this should not impact the current relationship. Single females may expect a proposal from a coworker or classmate. Married females should also be careful to have proper communication with their spouses.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

There will be opportunities to prove your diligence and your communication skills will impress the clients. You must also be careful to maintain a good rapport with the seniors. This will be helpful while having issues within the team. Authors will have work published while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week. Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept or product.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues over money and it is crucial to keep a watch on the expenditure. You must not blindly trust friends or relatives over finance this week. You will repay a loan while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity. Ensure you have funds to repay bank loans. Seniors may also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. You may develop pain in the chest and immediate medical attention is crucial. You should also be careful about your eyes while working with sharp objects. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. Diabetic natives must be cautious about their diet. Skip both junk food and aerated drinks.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)