Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 29- June 5, 2025 predicts a better package

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead. Stay happy in the love affair. Your discipline will help in settling all tasks at the workplace. While the financial status is good, minor health issues exist. Gemini Weekly Horoscope: No major financial issue will come up.(Freepik)

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. You are good at your job and this will help you climb the steps to success. Make smart financial decisions. You should pay more attention to health.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Open communication is crucial in a relationship and you should spend more time together. You need to be romantic while spending time with the lover and must also value the preferences of the partner. Avoid arguments over trivial topics and ensure you shower love on the sweetheart. You should also be careful not to get influenced by a relative in relationship issues. Married male natives may get entangled in an office romance that may put their marital life in danger.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Some professionals will travel abroad for job purposes. You may consider updating the profile on a job portal and new interviews will be scheduled in the second part of the week. Attend them to get an offer letter with a better package. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up. However, it is good to cut down the expenditure and ensure you also save for the rainy day. However, you may buy electronic appliances and home furniture this week. You will also receive financial assistance from the family of the spouse. You can also invest in multiple sources including stock and shares as the returns will be good. Businessmen will also be successful in clearing all pending dues.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with the lungs and some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. You should also be careful while traveling to hilly areas. Do not consume junk food and instead have more vegetables. Athletes may develop minor injuries. Children should also be careful while playing as bruises may happen.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)