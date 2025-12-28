Weekly Horoscope Leo, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: Financially, you are fortunate this week

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Master the art of diplomacy Celebrate love and consider taking up new responsibilities in work workplace. You may also require care when handling money. Health is good this week. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot all issues related to love through open communication. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially, you need to be more careful. No major medical issues will come up.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair needs more attention. Being stubborn can kill a relationship, and you must be more flexible in it. Don’t hesitate to apologize when you are in the wrong. Some love affairs will also see issues over egos. Consider discussing the relationship with the parents for support. The first part of the week is good to propose, and the second part is good for engagement. Plan a romantic dinner. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family this week.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be productive. You must be careful not to get into trouble over office politics. The second part of the week may bring some issues for healthcare, IT, architecture, media, and academic professionals. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks, and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students may clear the examinations. Entrepreneurs must be careful about the legal issues that may impact the trade.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, you are fortunate this week. No major trouble will be there, and you may buy luxury items as needed. This week is good to invest in mutual funds, and some natives will also win a legal battle over property. Some females will invest in jewelry. A sibling would request financial help, which you can provide. Businessmen will be successful in clearing all dues and receiving the payments.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Frequent checkups are needed for seniors. A few natives may suffer pain in their legs. You may also develop sleep-related issues, and it is crucial to have a proper balance between personal and professional life. The second part of the week is good to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some children will also develop oral and skin-related issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)