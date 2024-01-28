Weekly Horoscope Leo, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts pink of health this week
Read Leo weekly horoscope for Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. No major financial issue will trouble you this week.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, - No negativity exists around you
Settle the relationship issues and ensure you are happy spending time with the lover. Manage the chaos at the office and health is also positive this week.
Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace for career growth. Financial success is baked by good health this week.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Have a great week in terms of romance. Utilize your skills to keep the relationship going. Spend more time together and also communicate properly. This will ensure you share the emotions and no misunderstandings happen between you guys. You can plan a vacation, probably to a hill station. Fortunate females will have the marriage fixed with the over this week. Married Leos need to avoid the interference of a third person this week.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Show your professional proficiency this week. New assignments will come to you and also stay away from controversies at the workplace. Do not get into arguments with seniors and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Leos who aspire to switch jobs can put down the paper and attend job interviews as the week progresses. Businessmen handling fabrics, leather, construction materials, and automobiles will see good returns this week.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issue will trouble you this week. Skip large-scale investments, especially in the second part of the week. However, you may buy property or even a vehicle. Some Leos will succeed in settling a financial dispute while businessmen will raise funds for future expansions. Traders dealing with fabrics, leather, and fashion accessories will find fortune. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issue will trouble you. However, some females may develop gynecological complaints or viral fever. Children should be careful while playing as bruises will happen. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Paney
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
Choose sun sign to read horoscope