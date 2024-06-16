Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 16-22, 2024 predicts business luck

Leo – (22nd November to 21st December) Leos are sensitive A happy love life waits for you. Officially, you are happy but productivity should be the primary focus. Keep financial affairs safe. Health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 16-22, 2024: Your love affair will see minor tremors in the first part of the week.

Have a stable relationship based on honesty, sincerity, and commitment. Ensure you give the best result at the office. Handle financial issues with care. You can enjoy a healthy life day.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair will see minor tremors in the first part of the week. Settle the issues to stay happy and also indulge in things that you both enjoy. Be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. Some crucial decisions related to the relationship will be taken in the second part of the week. You may get the approval of parents. Fortunate female Leos will go back to old relationships by settling old arguments. However, married natives must avoid anything that may disturb their marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

You need to improve your performance and this may boost up the more in office. You will have more innovative ideas but lack of motivation and resources will be a great drawback in implanting them in the job. Ensure you spend more time at work and keep the management happy. IT, healthcare hospitality, and civil engineering professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Students will be successful in getting admitted to foreign universities. This is also a good time to launch new ventures and businessmen should not shy away from signing new contracts.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Some long-pending dues will be cleared by the middle of the week. A bank loan will be approved while you will need to provide financial help to a needy relative or sibling. Be careful while making investments in stock and trade. Have a proper idea about your investment plan as losing money is the last thing you want.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will impact your routine life. However, some females will have complaints related to gynecological issues. Children while playing may have bruises but they won’t be serious. Some seniors may have breathing issues as well as sleeplessness. Consider this week to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)