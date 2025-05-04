Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 4-10, 2025 predicts mixed outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 04, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from May 4-10, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. This week, your romantic energy shines brightly, drawing others toward you.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, radiate Bold Confidence with Every Step Forward

This week, Leo, focus on strengthening connections, embracing opportunities, and trusting your instincts. Balance work and personal life to maintain harmony and achieve meaningful progress.

Leo Weekly Horoscope from May 4-10, 2025: This week brings opportunities for personal growth and strengthening relationships.(Freepik)
Leo Weekly Horoscope from May 4-10, 2025: This week brings opportunities for personal growth and strengthening relationships.(Freepik)

This week brings opportunities for personal growth and strengthening relationships. Confidence and determination will help you overcome challenges and seize new chances. Stay open to advice, prioritize balance, and trust your instincts. Financial prospects may improve, and focusing on wellness could enhance your energy. Remain optimistic while managing responsibilities effectively.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

This week, your romantic energy shines brightly, drawing others toward you. Communication will play a key role in deepening connections, so express your feelings clearly and honestly. Singles may encounter someone intriguing, while those in relationships should focus on strengthening trust and intimacy. Small gestures of affection could bring joy and deepen bonds. Keep an open mind, as unexpected moments may surprise you. Embrace positivity, and let your heart guide your interactions this week.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

This week brings opportunities for growth in your professional life, Leo. Focus on collaboration and clear communication to strengthen connections with colleagues. Your determination and creativity will help you tackle challenges effectively, showcasing your unique talents. Keep an open mind to new ideas, as they may lead to unexpected breakthroughs. Stay organized and prioritize tasks to maintain productivity. By staying confident and proactive, you’ll set the stage for meaningful progress in your career goals.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

This week, financial opportunities may present themselves in unexpected ways. Stay attentive to changes in your budget or spending habits. A practical approach will help you make the most of available resources. Avoid impulsive decisions, as careful planning could lead to positive outcomes. Collaborating with trusted individuals might bring fresh ideas for growth. By staying focused and organized, you can create a stronger foundation for future financial stability and success.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

This week encourages Leo to focus on maintaining balance and nurturing their overall well-being. Pay attention to your daily habits, as minor adjustments could bring noticeable improvements. Staying hydrated and prioritizing nutritious meals will help sustain your energy. Incorporate light exercise or relaxation techniques to reduce stress and improve focus. Listen to your body’s needs and avoid overexertion. Consistent self-care will support both physical and emotional health, helping you feel more refreshed and grounded.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 4-10, 2025 predicts mixed outcomes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On