Weekly Horoscope Leo, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts minor frictions in love

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let troubles impact the performance Weekly Horoscope Leo, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things.

Be careful while spending time together and skip unpleasant conversations. Take up new professional challenges that promise career growth. Skip junk food.

Avoid controversies at work and skip arguments in the love affair. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. Financially you will be strong and your health is also good this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. Those who are in long-distance relationships need to spend more time to strengthen the bonding. While traveling, call up the partner to express the feeling and this can bring out positive results. You may also take a call on marriage. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

You’ll be given the charge of some complex projects which will also give you opportunities to prove your proficiency. Minor hiccups related to productivity will be there in the second part of the week. Do not let egos work out at official assignments. Your association with the HR department will work out and those who are into advertising, copywriting, and designing will have great opportunities to prove their mettle. Entrepreneurs can also consider new business deals this week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be a good inflow of money and this ensures you fulfill your long-term aspirations. Some Leos will have a rise in their salary which will be reflected in your bank account. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new property or a vehicle. Some Leos will also make hotel reservations and flight bookings for a vacation abroad. Traders will have good profits this week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good this week. The first half of the week is good for surgery and you may also recover from ailments. Skip both junk food and aerated drinks. Instead have more veggies and fruits along with nuts. Athletes should be careful as minor injuries may happen. Start attending a gym or a yoga class to stay both mentally and physically fit.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)