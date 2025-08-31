Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 31-September 6, 2025: An exciting love life
Libra Weekly Horoscope: . Prosperity exists in life this week
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle the troubles with a smile
Look for more moments to make the love life exciting. Meet the professional expectations and ensure you also invest in safe options. Health is normal.
Ensure you have a happy love life where you both share emotions. There will be bright options in a career to explore. Prosperity exists this week, with positive health.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Take the efforts to clear all issues with the lover this week. Some love affairs will see clashes over trivial matters, and the last stretch of the week is good to resolve every issue. You should also be ready to discuss the love affair with your parents for approval. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose, and the response will be mostly positive.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Ensure you take up new tasks without hesitation and continue striving for the best professional results. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would make a good profit. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students attending competitive examinations should be careful this week.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Prosperity will be at your side. However, you should also be careful about the expenditure. Some females will be successful in settling property issues within the family. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some natives will also be able to book tickets and make hotel reservations for foreign tours this week. Businessmen will clear all tax issues, and money will come in from different sources.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should avoid junk food and instead have a diet rich in fiber. Some females will develop skin-related infections. A minor accident may occur there, and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. You may also have viral fever, digestive issues, or bone-related complaints this week.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
