Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 26-February 1, 2025 predicts expected results in love

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, to spread happiness is your motto Convert the love relationship to a pleasant journey this week. Display professionalism at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will also be positive. Libra Weekly Horoscope January 26-February 1, 2025: Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life.

Do not let the love issues go beyond your control. You must be careful to meet every task at work and there should also be a proper financial plan. Health is also good this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover prefers sitting with you and you can also consider surprise gifts. Some females may go back to the old lover which will bring back happiness. You may consider marriage and parents will approve it. Singe female Libras can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will trouble you this week. However, it is crucial you stay focused on the job. New responsibilities will come to you. Despite the minor challenges in the first half of the week, you will see positive things in the official life. Do not hesitate to put forward your ideas as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. Businessmen should be careful about crucial trade decisions as minor hiccups may be there.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Since wealth is at your side, you will be good at making crucial decisions. Some Libras will be happy to invest in different sources including realty, stock, and trade. Always ensure that you save for rainy days. Some Libras will money from outside sources. Those who have immediate funds may take the help of siblings. The second part of the week is also good for resolving monetary issues with friends.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may be there but normal life will not be affected. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that require special attention. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)