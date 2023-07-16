Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts a favourable time for investments

Weekly horoscope prediction says, handle all pressure diligently

The highly accurate weekly horoscope predicts a perfect love life, workplace experience, prosperity, and good health. Check for more details to plan the week.

Mutual respect is the key to a successful love life and you have it. At the office, utilize the opportunities to professionally grow. Your financial status as well as health would be perfect this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your love relationship will be intact this week. Do not let a third person dictate things in your romance. This can cause mayhem. Despite the think bonding, some innocent comments can cause friction and you need to communicate openly with the partner to resolve this crisis. Give your partner the space to decide things. Give respect and care and you can expect the same in return.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

The professional challenges may seem tough but you will successfully complete them on time. Some marketing and salespersons may have a tough time meeting targets. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Junior employees need to work hard to be the favorite of the seniors. Team leaders and managers need to be proactive throughout the day. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

As you’ll see wealth this week, you will be in a good condition to invest in different sources including property, realty, gold, and stock. Online lottery will also bring in fortune. A sibling would need financial help and you may provide it. Some Libras may need to pay tuition fees for the child studying abroad. You may also contribute money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

As you are healthy this week, consider going for an adventure tour. Start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation will keep you energetic and will relieve physical and mental stress. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump. If not careful, then some pregnancy issues may resurface. Some senior Libras may have breathing issues and would need medical advice.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

