All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 16, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Getting involved in your current task is the only way to learn the ropes. You may plan a get-together. A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Mental stress may need to be countered by taking up meditation. Monetary support may be required in fulfilling a promise. Outside help is likely to give a boost to your academic performance.

Love Focus: Your attempts to woo the one you like are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new diet will require a trial phase before being adopted. Those in debt will manage to pay back the full amount soon. Disinterest and lack of persistence at work may put you on the wrong side of seniors. Do not force your decisions on lover as it can lead to friction. A journey to a distant place is possible. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. This is the right time to focus on the academic front.

Love Focus: A relationship shows all signs of hitting a rough patch.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

There is no better alternative than home food. Paying the last instalment for a property will come as a great relief to the salaried. A little push is all that is needed to get a project on the tracks. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. You are likely to come out tops in a competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone arriving from abroad may set your heart aflutter!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Try opting for healthy food and adopt an active lifestyle. An increase in pocket money is likely for some children. Partner will be more than willing to travel with you. Take advice from everyone, before giving the green signal for a domestic project. This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery. Something entrusted to you on the academic front will be completed.

Love Focus: Your mild manners will attract a member of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Steer clear of stress to attain peace of mind. A risk taken in a business venture gets good returns. You may find your subordinates reluctant to do your bidding at work. You may have to handle someone close sympathetically and put his or her mind at rest. You may need to visit someone who is ailing, just to express your sympathy. Money from the property may come to you. A good day is foreseen for students preparing for exams or competitions.

Love Focus: Things will work out the way you wish them to in matters of love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is not essential to avail all eating opportunities. Salaried will do well to invest in a safe saving scheme. You will need to speed up the task that you have taken in hand. Socially, you can expect a hectic time in the company of friends and relatives. A chance of going abroad for studies becomes a reality for some. Picture on the academic front may be heavy as of now.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Check the expiry date before taking any medicines. An investment advice is likely to bear fruit. Don’t worry about the lukewarm response to your idea at workplace. Don’t look outside, there’s plenty to be contributed on the home front! A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. You will be adequately prepared on the academic front, despite your misgivings.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover can only be possible after office hours.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Ensure food and drinks are partaken in hygienic surroundings. You may find some new earning avenues opening up. An office colleague may try to be one up on you. Keep spouse informed about your whereabouts to avoid trouble. An entertaining trip will help drive away the blues. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Eat only when you feel really hungry. Investment is likely to mature and bring in good returns. A job opening that you had been aiming for is likely to come your way through networking. A mature approach is required to discipline a spoiled child. Those spiritually inclined may plan for a pilgrimage. Those planning to sit for competitions will do well to join coaching classes.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding with lover gets amicably settled.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Not all health tips may apply to you, remember that. Monetary help may come your way. On the work front, there is a likelihood of a situation developing, where you may have to take a stand. Someone requires a helping hand on the domestic front. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Good performance will find you surging ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get noticed by the one you had been secretly admiring.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Add green leafy vegetables to your diet. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a certain extent. Keep low priority work aside as it may hinder with your current task. Changes or renovation at home may go beyond what was budgeted. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. Those awaiting results on the academic front will not be disappointed. You finally manage to get rid of a depressing thought that had been bugging you lately.

Love Focus: You finally get the chance to be with the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good budgeting is likely to increase your buying power and make you save too. A proposal of joint venture looks promising, but needs to be studied in detail. Involve spouse in whatever you do. Those on a vacation should not throw caution to the wind regarding their health. An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards. Possibility of a rich relation calling on you bearing gifts cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Silver

