Weekly Horoscope Libra, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts responsibilities ahead

23rd September to 22nd October Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, harmony Beckons: Your Inner Scale Balances The Libra this week is a peaceful sign who craves for harmony. You are set to work through a range of important priorities this week, and if you allow your inner scale to find its natural balance, you will likely come out feeling on top. Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 22-28, 2023: This week is about tapping into your inner peace.

This week is about tapping into your inner peace. By finding balance, it allows you to release and surrender, to let go of worries, and work through your top priorities. Trust your instincts and believe in your decisions as the scales balance towards your personal harmony.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

In the sphere of love, you are feeling more content and positive this week. If you are single, the time is ripe for making the first move on someone you have been admiring from afar. Your confidence is up, and you are more willing to express your feelings. For those in a relationship, this is a great time to rediscover each other and set goals together that will build the relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

The work fronts this week looks to be exceptionally challenging, with heavy responsibilities looming ahead. Try to pace yourself and break things down into manageable parts, stay on top of your schedule and don't procrastinate. You are destined to rise up to the challenge, but make sure to give yourself a little bit of leeway to allow for spontaneity in order to bring balance to the job.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

You will find financial prospects on the upswing this week, but remain careful with your investments. Don't take unnecessary risks. Trust your instincts but make informed decisions. Use your intuition to evaluate and make sound decisions with money, and stay clear of unnecessary spending.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Take some time out this week to invest in self-care and prioritize rest and relaxation. Whether it is a peaceful walk, some stretching, or meditation, make sure you take some time for yourself to regroup and rebalance. Maintain a balanced diet and adequate hydration to stay healthy and motivated throughout the week. Remember that keeping harmony within yourself leads to balance in other aspects of life too.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

