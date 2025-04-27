Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts good returns

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer of change Pisces Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3: Handle your monetary affairs diligently.

Be expressive in the relationship. Consider taking up new tasks that permit displaying professional potential. Handle your monetary affairs diligently.

Be ready to take up professional challenges and you may also be successful in the relationship. . Handle wealth smartly and pay special focus on health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover will be affectionate but may not be expressive and this may disappoint you. Keep your relationship free from egos. Be cool even while having disagreements. You should also be careful to not drag the parents into your issues. Your lover will help you maintain morale and enthusiasm throughout the life. Some females may be short-tempered and their sudden reaction can cause tremors in the love life. Single natives will be happy to meet someone special in the first part of the week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Despite multiple challenges, you’ll be successful in achieving even unrealistic targets. Be focused on the job and ensure you are out of office politics. You may also require traveling for job reasons. Some tasks may seem tougher and this demands extreme attention. You will see new opportunities knocking on the door and the skill to take up the best possible tasks promises career growth. Refresh your knowledge as this will be in demand while attending job interviews. Businessmen will see new opportunities this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You may expect financial assistance from the family of their spouse. This week is also good to invest in multiple sources including stock and shares as the returns will be good. Some Pisces natives will also require spending an amount for legal purposes. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Have a control over the emotions and maintain a balanced office and personal life. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that require special attention. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. The second part of the week is also good to give up both tobacco and alcohol.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

