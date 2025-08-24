Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 24-30, 2025: This gemstone will bring fortune and luck

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid controversies Look for happy moments in love and ensure you take up new roles at the office. Do not invest blindly and instead have a proper investment plan. Health is good. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in your love life and consider taking risks at work. Despite the prosperity, you should be careful about the expenditure. Health is also on your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship will be creative, but there may also be minor issues that demand attention. You should be ready to discuss the issues to settle them. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead provide the space to personally express your opinions. This will strengthen the relationship. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females may get pregnant in the second half of the week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Pay attention to the details while handling a project. Be ready to face minor issues while settling professional issues, and clients must also be convinced about certain flaws or missing points in a project. Artists, authors, actors, musicians, and politicians will see more opportunities to prove their mettle. You may visit the client's office, and your communication skills will be a major factor in winning a new contract. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps even to places abroad. The commitment, discipline, and integrity are unmatched.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be there, but you may have issues related to investments, especially in the stock market. Some females will win a part of the property through legal battle. Senior natives can also consider the division of property in the first half of the week. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters, while you may also expect good returns from the business. Avoid lending a large amount, as you may have issues getting it back.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine. Pregnant females need relief from office stress and should consider taking leave for a few days. Avoid heavy exercise and be careful while boarding a train or bus. It is good to be careful about the diet.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)