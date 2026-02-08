Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 8-14, 2026: The cosmos brings a promotion or appraisal by this weekend

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let challenges go unattended The relationship demands more attention and care. Consider taking up new responsibilities at work. Your health is perfect, but do not compromise on lifestyle. Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You need to settle the tremors in the love affair to stay happy this week. Professional success will add value to the week, while minor health troubles will exist. The financial status is good.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week Your commitment in the love affair will be tested by the lover. There will be minor issues over egos. It is good to resolve all issues through open communication. The first part of the week is good for making serious decisions on the relationship. You may spend more time together and indulge in romantic activities that will also strengthen the relationship. Some females will also prefer coming out of a toxic relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week Keep a watch on the performance. You must be innovative at team sessions this week. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Many new tasks will come to you, and the management will trust your mettle. Prove them right. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Traders will see good returns, and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. This will help you resolve most financial issues. You may invest in the stock market, but the guidance from a financial expert can be great. Some females will clear issues with their friends over money. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions. There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week Health can be crucial this week. Some natives will develop vision-related troubles. You may also have pain in joints that will require medical attention. The chances of you falling down and having a fracture in your legs are also higher this week. Avoid walking on slippery areas. Seniors should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. You should also be careful not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)