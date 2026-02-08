Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 8-14, 2026: The cosmos brings a promotion or appraisal by this weekend

    Pisces Weekly Horoscope: A promotion or appraisal is on its way.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 4:12 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let challenges go unattended

    The relationship demands more attention and care. Consider taking up new responsibilities at work. Your health is perfect, but do not compromise on lifestyle.

    Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    You need to settle the tremors in the love affair to stay happy this week. Professional success will add value to the week, while minor health troubles will exist. The financial status is good.

    Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

    Your commitment in the love affair will be tested by the lover. There will be minor issues over egos. It is good to resolve all issues through open communication. The first part of the week is good for making serious decisions on the relationship. You may spend more time together and indulge in romantic activities that will also strengthen the relationship. Some females will also prefer coming out of a toxic relationship.

    Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

    Keep a watch on the performance. You must be innovative at team sessions this week. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. Many new tasks will come to you, and the management will trust your mettle. Prove them right. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Traders will see good returns, and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful.

    Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in. This will help you resolve most financial issues. You may invest in the stock market, but the guidance from a financial expert can be great. Some females will clear issues with their friends over money. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions. There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this.

    Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

    Health can be crucial this week. Some natives will develop vision-related troubles. You may also have pain in joints that will require medical attention. The chances of you falling down and having a fracture in your legs are also higher this week. Avoid walking on slippery areas. Seniors should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. You should also be careful not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 8-14, 2026: The Cosmos Brings A Promotion Or Appraisal By This Weekend

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes