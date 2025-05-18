Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 18-24, 2025 predicts wealth pouring in this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Wealth will pour in this week.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says,   Stay awake to hit the goals

Stay happy in the love relationship and you will also deliver the best results at work. Wealth will pour in this week. Your health will also be normal.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: No major medical issues will come up.(Freepik)
Pisces Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: No major medical issues will come up.(Freepik)

Keep your love life free from arguments and also share pleasant moments in the relationship. Utilize the wealth diligently, No major medical issues will come up.

 

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week 

Do not compromise in the relationship. However, it is also good to maintain a diplomatic attitude while you settle minor issues in the love affair. Single male natives will be happy to know that the chances of finding new love are high. You may also plan a romantic vacation where you may take a call in the future. Be practical in romance and also learn to be diplomatic in conversations. Those who feel the love affair is getting toxic may come out of it for good.

 

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week 

You will succeed in professional endeavors and there will also be opportunities to settle issues that may impact the official growth. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. The second part of the week is good for attending job interviews. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options. Businessmen will be happy to find new partnerships that will bring in good funds in the coming days. 

 

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will permit you to make crucial financial decisions including investments in the stock market. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. 

 

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week. Some females will complain about oral health issues while others will also develop digestion issues and it is good to not have food from outside while traveling to hilly terrains. 

 

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 18-24, 2025 predicts wealth pouring in this week
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
