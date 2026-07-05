Weekly Horoscope Predictions, July 5 to 11, 2026: Recognition, money, and family harmony may return this week

Aries Weekly Prediction

Weekly Horoscope (Pinterest )

The week begins on an uncertain note, with fluctuating confidence and rising expenses testing your patience. Avoid taking delays personally, and watch your health, spending, and temper, especially at home. A disagreement with a sibling could escalate if you react impulsively. Midweek brings a welcome turnaround as career matters improve and your efforts start gaining recognition. By the weekend, family harmony returns and finances look steadier, but avoid rushing into major purchases or investments.

Taurus Weekly Prediction

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The week opens with encouraging financial gains, stronger family support, and renewed confidence. An elder sibling or mentor may offer valuable guidance, while relationships benefit from simple, heartfelt moments. Midweek, however, brings higher expenses and unnecessary worries. Avoid emotional spending or taking on more than necessary. A balanced routine, light exercise, and mindful eating will help you stay centred. By the weekend, peace returns, relationships improve, and your confidence rises.

Gemini Weekly Prediction

Relationships take centre stage as the week begins. Marriage, partnerships, and family conversations flow more smoothly, while career matters receive support from seniors. Speak confidently about your goals instead of waiting to be noticed. Midweek brings career progress and financial gains, though a child or family responsibility may need extra attention. Toward the weekend, expenses increase and emotions become more sensitive. Prioritise rest, avoid unnecessary spending, and don't let small frustrations grow into bigger problems.

Cancer Weekly Prediction

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{{^usCountry}} The week begins with mixed energies. Expenses may rise, but helpful progress in travel, partnerships, or personal matters keeps hope alive. Listen carefully to practical advice from your spouse or loved ones. Midweek favours career growth, useful journeys, and support from father figures or mentors, though greater responsibilities may accompany success. By the weekend, financial management requires extra care. Delays are temporary, so stay patient and avoid making important decisions in frustration. Leo Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The week begins with mixed energies. Expenses may rise, but helpful progress in travel, partnerships, or personal matters keeps hope alive. Listen carefully to practical advice from your spouse or loved ones. Midweek favours career growth, useful journeys, and support from father figures or mentors, though greater responsibilities may accompany success. By the weekend, financial management requires extra care. Delays are temporary, so stay patient and avoid making important decisions in frustration. Leo Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

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The week opens with encouraging developments involving children, creativity, education, or pending finances. Good news or delayed payments may finally arrive. Midweek shifts your focus toward health, debts, legal matters, or workplace challenges. Stay calm, drive carefully, and avoid reacting emotionally. The second half of the week brings renewed optimism through travel, learning, or spiritual pursuits. Career problems improve by the weekend, but read agreements carefully before making commitments.

Virgo Weekly Prediction

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Home, relationships, and family remain your priority early in the week. Your spouse or partner may offer valuable support, even as domestic responsibilities demand attention. Midweek strongly favours business partnerships, negotiations, and legal matters, with opportunities for steady financial gains through careful decisions. Later in the week, increased workloads, health concerns, or minor disputes could become draining. Protect your energy and avoid taking unnecessary risks. The weekend restores confidence if you respond to pressure with patience.

Libra Weekly Prediction

The week begins positively, bringing recognition, productive conversations, and fresh ideas. Networking, studies, and public-facing work receive favourable support. Midweek turns more sensitive as home matters, family responsibilities, or your mother's health require attention. Stress and digestive issues may also need care. By the weekend, your spouse or business partner helps resolve financial or domestic concerns.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction

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The week opens with financial gains, stronger family bonds, and growing optimism. Work progresses well, while heartfelt conversations strengthen personal relationships. Midweek brings useful meetings and opportunities, though motivation may fluctuate. Stay consistent even if results seem slow at first. Later in the week, household, property, or vehicle matters demand attention. Avoid unnecessary borrowing and keep financial discussions private. By the weekend, partner support strengthens, savings improve, and family harmony returns.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction

The week begins with renewed confidence and a desire to invest in yourself through learning, health, or personal growth. Family support, especially from your mother or elders, keeps you motivated. Midweek favours home improvements, property matters, and practical purchases, though careful budgeting remains essential. The latter half supports work, business travel, networking, and competitive activities. Love flourishes when financial conversations stay calm.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction

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The week begins with delays and extra effort, but determination helps you overcome every obstacle. Short journeys, strategic planning, and competitive work are well supported, though new investments should be approached cautiously. Midweek boosts courage but reminds you to prioritise health, proper meals, and safe travel. From Thursday onward, family, children, and home matters become more rewarding. Spend wisely rather than emotionally.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction

Financial gains and support from senior figures set a positive tone at the start of the week. This is a good time to strengthen savings or plan long-term goals. Midweek becomes busier, with rising expenses, paperwork, and repeated follow-ups testing your patience. A younger sibling or colleague may offer timely support. By the weekend, your energy recovers, your reputation improves, and family life feels more peaceful. Delay major purchases and focus only on genuine needs.

Pisces Weekly Prediction

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The week begins with career progress, professional recognition, and support from seniors or clients. Business owners may receive encouraging responses or fresh opportunities. Midweek brings improved income, family harmony, and cooperation from siblings, while children may become a source of happiness. The latter half requires extra care with health, expenses, and unfinished responsibilities. Avoid risky financial decisions or impulsive purchases. By the weekend, slow effort proves more rewarding than luck, so slow down, rest well, and trust your progress.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)