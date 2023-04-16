Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a flourishing business

Weekly astrological prediction says, there’re no failures but only steps to success

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today for April 16-22, 2023 T This week, you’ll have a good financial situation and even your health would be good.(Sagittarius Horoscope 2022)

No turbulence in the relationship will impact the professional life. More wealth will come in and health will be good this week. Accurate predictions are here.

Troubleshoot issues in personal relationships. At the office, you’ve got new roles to play. This week, you’ll have a good financial situation and even your health would be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Weekly

Despite the existing problems in the relationship, your love life will go ahead. You need to troubleshoot the problems as early as possible. Do not make things worse by justifying or accusing anyone. Instead, approach issues with a mature mind. Everything would be fine by the second half of the week. Those who have recently given up the love life would again fall in love. One of your good friends may propose and you may react based on your understanding of the person. Married natives may plan a baby this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Weekly

Some jobs may require a high level of energy and commitment this week. You would be given the charge to handle crucial issues. Remember that both the success and failure of the project would be on your shoulder. Do not hesitate to give your suggestions. Take the team along with you. Stay away from office politics and focus on the work. Academicians, lawyers, policemen, authors, painters, chefs, architects, IT professionals, bankers, and scientists would have a packed schedule this week. Businessmen dealing with construction materials, home appliances, utensils, and entertainment options will have reasons to smile this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Weekly

Entrepreneurs may witness wealth pouring in from different sources. There can be a pending due from a foreign resource that you may receive this week. As your income grows, the expenses too will shoot up. However, ensure you have a tab on unwanted expenditures. Purchase items you feel are essential. You may also utilize this opportunity to repair the home or buy a new home, vehicle, or jewelry.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Weekly

This week, most Sagittarius natives will complain about viral fever, headache, digestion issues, and throat infection. Ensure to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. The pressure at the office will also make you sleepless. Yoga is a good way to retain mental health.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

