Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 20- 26, 2023 predicts a good time to invest

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, your love is unconditional

A happy romantic relationship is what waiting for this week. Embrace success in the professional life. You may also expect good financial status this week.

Handle relationship issues to be happy in love. You will be productive at the office this week while there will be financial success as well. Health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You are lucky in terms of love this week. Single Aquarius natives will meet someone interesting in the first half of the week. You will meet someone at the workplace, classroom while traveling, or at a family gathering. As the romance stars are stronger this week, propose by the end of the week and you will get a positive response. If you are already in love, be ready to take it to the next level. Your relationship will get the approval of your parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive this week. Some sales and marketing persons will succeed in gaining a promotion. Handle clients tactfully and the IT professionals as well as graphic designers will see positive results. Students aspiring to move abroad for higher studies can expect good news. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Update the profile on a job portal and interviews will start getting lined up within a day.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

The horoscope predicts good income this week in the form of returns from old investments, ancestral property, and a hike in salary. Some new job options will be available that promise a hike in salary. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. Some Aquarius natives will also need to provide financial help for a sibling.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health issues with care. Some seniors may develop breath-related problems that will need medical care. However, most problems will be minor and you will b good throughout the week. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

