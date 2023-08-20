All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 20, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health of a sibling or child, not keeping well for long, is set to improve. Money wise, day appears to be fine. Some of the professionals may need to work from home on something important. A small get together is on the cards and may prove enjoyable. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Prepare well, if you want to make your mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time for the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those burdened with mental tensions will manage to find peace of mind. A challenge on the financial front will be handled by you most competently. You continue to add to your reputation both on the personal and professional front. Good mood prevails and brings cheer on the domestic front. Getting together to go someplace exotic is on the cards for some. A good day is foreseen for getting a much-awaited luxury item. Be thorough on the academic front to perform well.

Love Focus: You may have to vie with a competitor to win your love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. Money will be well spent on an enjoyable vacation. Working women will manage to confidently forge ahead at work. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. Academically, you are likely to shine.

Love Focus: Those looking for a suitable partner may take recourse to the internet.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Mental tensions become a thing of the past. Putting money in a financial scheme will be a step in the right direction. Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil for your problems. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Those seeking admission can expect positive developments on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t make unnecessary demands on lover’s time today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Natural remedies may work for those ailing. Financial advice will help you in choosing the right investment scheme. A task given to you will be completed satisfactorily. Someone close may pay you a visit. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. You are likely to hog the limelight in a debate on the academic front.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A change in diet and regular walks will make you fit and feel good on the inside. Gifts or cash may be expected today by some. The day seems profitable for those dealing in real estate. Find solace at home surrounded by family members. A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. A great opportunity to own property may come to you. Lack of adequate preparation may make you stumble on the academic front.

Love Focus: Take steps to restore your partner’s confidence in continuing a relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Actors and models are likely to go in for weight training to tone their bodies. A financial tip proves profitable. Important inputs in an important project will be forthcoming. A celebration is likely which will witness much excitement on the domestic front. A comfortable journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. Your choice will come in for appreciation.

Love Focus: A tricky problem on the romantic front may need to be handled patiently.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

On the social front, your popularity simply soars. Perfect fitness will no longer be a dream. Past arrears are likely to bring immense financial relief to some. A task that interests you is likely to be given to you at work. It is best to leave things to a partner that you don’t understand. An entertaining trip will help drive away the blues. Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. Students preparing for competitions will have to put in extra hours.

Love Focus: Company of lover will prove immensely joyful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those working hard to get back in shape will succeed in achieving their aim. Your enjoyment of an outing will be doubled as someone else foots the bill. Luck is on your side and will guide you through all complications arising at work. You will remain in close touch with a dear one, despite physical distance. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price.

Love Focus: Avoid picking up things from the past or it may affect your relationship with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good diet will find most of the bodily ills disappear. This is the right time to consolidate your financial position by both saving and investing. A rigid stance taken by someone at the office may soften up. You are likely to get pampered by a family elder. You may be longing for a vacation to someplace exotic. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. Extra efforts are needed on the academic front, so don’t take things lightly.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one you love will not materialise immediately.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to keep stress at bay by taking up meditation or yoga. Bureaucratic hassles get sorted out paving the way for implementing a plan. You continue to make steady progress on the professional front. Serenity and tranquility will prevail on the domestic front. This is the day to spend with the family at an exotic holiday resort. You may have to venture forth and take some risks on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers will have to make extra efforts to find time for being together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those ailing for long may experience a miraculous recovery. Doubts regarding an investment may prove to be unfounded. Creating a niche in your field may not be as simple as you visualise. Those staying away from family will find ways to enjoy themselves. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Clear your doubts on the first opportunity on the academic front.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone special shows all signs of blossoming into romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON