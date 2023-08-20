Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 20-26, 2023 predicts a good inflow of income

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March Weekly Horoscope Predictions says,be charged to face challenges Spend every moment to bring happiness in the love life. Your professional success will soon be recognized by the management. You’ll also be prosperous this week. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 20 -24, 2023: You’ll also be prosperous this week.

Handle lobe-related problems to stay happy this week. Utilize the opportunities in office to ensure professional success. Minor ailments exist but will not be serious. Your financial status is also good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Do not get into disputes this week as this may make things complicated in the relationship. Some Pisces natives will be happy to come out of the relationship which was insecure, suffocating, and toxic. Female Pisces natives should not forfeit the honor for romance as this is not true love. Ensure you share emotions and spend more time together. Single Pisces natives will also find new love before Friday.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success also comes with more responsibilities. Spend more time on learning as the management expects you to take up new positions. Be innovative at team discussions and your ideas will have many takers. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Entrepreneurs will be successful in expanding the trade to new horizons.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You will see a good inflow of income in the first half of the week and it is crucial to main a balanced expenditure as the inflow will be cut down by the second half of the week. Ensure you save for the rainy day. There will be a temptation to invest in the speculative business but ensure you have the proper knowledge before making large-scale investments. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble your week. Some seniors may complain about chest pain or sleep-related problems. However, most Pisces natives will be healthy. Avoid driving at night hours today and in case you have to drive, wear a seat belt.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

