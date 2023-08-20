Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 20-26, 2023 predicts an active lifestyle ahead

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, your dreams are unlimited Handle your romance-related issues with care. Utilize the opportunities to grow in career. You are financially good and health will also be fine this week. Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 20 -24, 2023: You are financially good and health will also be fine this week.

Handle the professional challenges diligently to prove your potential. You may be in a new relationship which will change the future. Financial success will follow you this week. Be cool about the health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Handle every romance-related problem with a mature attitude. There can be minor troubles in the love life this week and some may even get worse. However, it’s your responsibility to douse the fire before it goes on rampage. Singles may meet the love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted. Some fortunate Leos will meet up with the ex-flame once again and all the past issues will be resolved before the end of the week. This may pave the way to the restarting of the old relationship. However, married Leos must avoid anything that impacts their marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are into fashion, textiles, electronics, or health-related jobs will see more opportunities this week. You will need to work more hours this week but this will prove fruitful. Some Leos will be successful in launching new ventures. Entrepreneurs will find backing from clients abroad which ensure easy capital. Some students will receive admit cards for foreign universities.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

You are financially good this week and this means you are in a position to invest in realty or gold. Some Leos will find happiness in buying a new vehicle. You may also provide financial help to a needy sibling in the first half of the week. A legal dispute over property will be settled and this also promises wealth. Profits from past investments are also bright this week which means you can invest in the stock market or speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good this week. However, some Leos may develop health problems associated with chest and lungs and this will need medical attention. Handle mental stress stress-related problems with care. Some Leos may develop breathing issues and seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

