Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 20-26, 2023 predicts a change in career

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you decide your destiny A happy love life backed by professional success will make your week. There will be prosperity in your life this week. Be careful about the health as well. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 20-26, 2023: happy love life backed by professional success will make your week

You may be happy to know that your love relationship will be intact this week and professional success will embrace you. The prosperity will help you buy a home or vehicle. Your health is also in good shape.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

This week, you’ll see the romantic life blooming. There will be fun and joy throughout the week but minor differences of opinion may also arise. However, resolve them before things get serious. In the first half of the week, you may meet a new person who will be a part of your life n the coming years. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner. Some female Capricorns will get married this week. Those who have a bitter past in love life will see positive things in a romantic relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be challenging this week as many new responsibilities will be assigned. You may need to don multiple hats and ensure you are good at multitasking. Some Capricorn natives will be victims of office politics but do not let it affect their performance. Government employees can expect a change in location somewhere this week. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No major serious financial issues exist in life this week. Old pending dues will be cleared and you may also receive a loan. Some of the additional sources of income will work in your favor, ensuring more wealth. The prosperity will help you buy a new vehicle or property in the first half of the week. You may also consider smart investments in the stock market or speculative business. Some traders will also be fortunate to find additional funds for further expansion.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced family and office life. Spend more time with the family. There can be minor problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the mid of the week. Have a healthy diet and stay away from alcohol this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

