Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 20-26, 2023 predicts business risks

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, no barrier will stop you Enjoy a fabulous romantic life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, both health and wealth will also be on your side this week. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 20-26, 2023: Enjoy a fabulous romantic life complemented by professional success this week.

This week will witness a strong romantic bonding. The challenges at the workplace will help you professionally grow. A stable financial life along with good health promises a great week ahead.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your long-time crush will accept the proposal this week, which will begin a new love affair. Always stay away from ego clashes and do not waste time in arguments that may hamper the relationship. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you. Some relationships will need continuous pampering and you need to ensure your lover is always kept happy.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Your success lies in utilizing the opportunities. Some Cancer natives will be promoted to new designations and this proves their mettle. For businessmen, be cautious while launching new projects. Consider every aspect before you make the final call. However, partnerships will be helpful in raising funds. Job seekers will get interview calls in the first half of the week and they will crack one with a decent package.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Cancer natives can be happy as the finance will be positive this week. There will be prosperity this week and you are lucky to spend money on luxury items. You may plan a family vacation abroad as the bank balance permits that. Your chances of buying a home are high. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the mid of the week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you exercise regularly as fitness programs will pump your energy to the next level. Diabetic and hypertension patients need extra care this week. Pregnant Cancer females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Avoid tobacco and alcohol this week and also skip aerated drinks that may be rich in calories.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON