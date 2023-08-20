News / Astrology / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 20-26, 2023 predicts clashes in love

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 20-26, 2023 predicts clashes in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 20, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for August 20-26, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are a team player, Taurus!

Have a romantic week where your love life will be great. Official success will be there. Money-related issues will exist but your health is good this week.

You may propose or will receive a proposal this week. This is a good week in terms of both love and profession. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability is a aproblem. Your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You will encounter someone special in the first half of the week and this relationship will get stronger in the coming days. You may propose by midweek and the response will be mostly positive. Some love affairs will see clashes over trivial matters and the last stretch of the week is good to resolve every issue. Your love affair will get the approval of the parents and you may also consider marriage this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

The professional assignments this week will make you stronger. Minor issues at the workplace should not demoralize you and instead learn from the mistakes to professionally grow. You may be assigned new projects and ensure you handle them diligently. Some Taurus professionals will also move abroad this week for job-related reasons. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial troubles will keep you away from large-scale investments this week. Some Taurus natives will receive income from past investments but expenses will also be there. Handle money smartly and you can take the guidance of a financial expert for guidance. You may renovate the home or invest in the stock business but ensure you handle everything smartly.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week. Most Taurus natives will be medically good. However, some senior Taurus natives may develop sleep-related issues. Exercise regularly as fitness programs will pump your energy to the next level. You may experience soreness in your throat. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Children need to be careful while on excursions. Stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins and skip aerated drinks this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

