Woman earning ₹11 LPA seeks husband earning ₹1 crore — ‘Men can smell greed,’ says matchmaker

An Indian matchmaker has revealed that she decided to ban a client from her matchmaking service after what she described as a series of unrealistic expectations on her part. In a now-viral Instagram video, matchmaker Oendrila Kapoor said the 28-year-old woman and her family repeatedly rejected suitable matches before revealing that they were only interested in men earning more than ₹1 crore a year and belonging to the Bengali Brahmin community. An Indian woman seeking a husband who earns ₹1 crore or more has sparked a debate online. (Unsplash/@kography)

Kapoor explained that these preferences were not revealed to her beforehand, but she tried to accommodate them nevertheless. However, none of the men she contacted were interested in the woman — a fact that the matchmaker put down to their ability to see through ‘greed’.

‘She makes about ₹ 11 LPA’ In an Instagram video shared yesterday, Oendrila Kapoor began by explaining the client's background and the family's initial requirements.

“We signed up a client. She is 28, Brahmin, makes about 11 LPA, and looks pretty average in my opinion. Now, from the very beginning, her mother was deeply involved in the entire matchmaking process,” the matchmaker said.

According to Kapoor, the family initially told her they were simply looking for “an educated guy from a good family working a pretty decent job.”

She said her team shared profiles of men who were around the woman's age, had similar incomes and came from respectable families with stable careers. However, “they went on to reject each and every one of them.”

The ‘experiment’ that revealed a pattern Curious about the repeated rejections, Kapoor said her team asked the client and her family to send profiles of the kind of men they actually wanted.

“We did a little experiment. We asked them to share profiles with us who they think they would like to connect with, and this is when our jaws dropped,” Kapoor revealed.