Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 20 -26, 2023 predicts minor money issues
Read Aries weekly horoscope for August 13-19, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Handle relationship issues with care to have a happy love life.
Aries - 21st March to 19th April
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, always bother about the world around
This week, your love life will be stronger and official success will be at your side. Minor money issues will trouble you while health is normal this week.
Handle relationship issues with care to have a happy love life. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially you are not good. Health is normal but pay attention.
Aries Love Horoscope This Week
Here is something to excite you. This week is bright in terms of romance and this assures that your romantic life will be outstanding. The chance of finding a new lover is higher and the relationship will also go stronger. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude and you will see the difference.
Aries Career Horoscope This Week
Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. Handle problems diplomatically and always ensure you handle all crucial tasks diligently. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace but this needs to be controlled. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.
Aries Money Horoscope This Week
Financially you are not good this week. Though there will be a good income, you will also incur expenses. Some Aries natives will be keen to buy luxury items but this can add to the financial woes this week. Do not spend a high amount on shopping but you can consider gold as a good source of investment. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Some Aries natives will also face legal issues which also would need high spending.
Aries Health Horoscope This Week
There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some Aries natives will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart-related issues. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol.
Aries Sign Attributes
- Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
- Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
- Symbol: Ram
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Head
- Sign Ruler: Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Red
- Lucky Number: 5
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Aries Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857