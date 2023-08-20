Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 20 -26, 2023 predicts minor money issues

Aries - 21st March to 19th April Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, always bother about the world around This week, your love life will be stronger and official success will be at your side. Minor money issues will trouble you while health is normal this week. Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 20 -26, 2023.: This week, your love life will be stronger and official success will be at your side.

Handle relationship issues with care to have a happy love life. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially you are not good. Health is normal but pay attention.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Here is something to excite you. This week is bright in terms of romance and this assures that your romantic life will be outstanding. The chance of finding a new lover is higher and the relationship will also go stronger. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude and you will see the difference.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. Handle problems diplomatically and always ensure you handle all crucial tasks diligently. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace but this needs to be controlled. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are not good this week. Though there will be a good income, you will also incur expenses. Some Aries natives will be keen to buy luxury items but this can add to the financial woes this week. Do not spend a high amount on shopping but you can consider gold as a good source of investment. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Some Aries natives will also face legal issues which also would need high spending.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some Aries natives will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart-related issues. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON