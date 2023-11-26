Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts a fresh start

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Sagittarius, you believe in principles

Have a romantic week where your love life will be fabulous. While you succeed in accomplishing all official tasks, prosperity will also be at your side.

You may propose or receive a proposal this week. Evade office politics and ensure you obtain success in every professional assignment. Financial stability will also be there. Your health will also be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be sincere in love and this will have a positive impact on your relationship. Avoid all types of arguments and also stay calm even while the partner provokes you. Handle all ego-related issues in a diplomatic way. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall into a relationship once again, mostly in the second half of the week. The second half of the week is perfect to introduce your lover to the seniors at home.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Minor challenges will be there at the workplace but your success in handling them efficiently. Those who work in teams need to be cordial with the team members as multiple tasks will be needed to be accomplished this week. Healthcare as well as IT professionals will find options to move abroad. If you are a junior in the office, do not hesitate to express your opinion as they will be accepted by the seniors. The top management will recognize your dedication and commitment.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There will be financial success this week which will give the freedom to purchase electronic devices and home appliances. You will also plan a vacation abroad that involves huge money. Some natives will clear a bank loan while a few will plan new investments including in real estate. Some Sagittarius natives will see revenue from a previous investment. A long pending due will also be cleared this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a positive attitude which will help keep you mentally healthy. Be very particular about your diet. Minor ailments including skin infection, throat pain, and viral fever will be common among Sagittarius natives. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

