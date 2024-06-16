Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 16-22, 2024 predicts fortune for entrepreneurs

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not deviate from ideals & success will come to you! Stay happy in the love relationship and meet every professional target. Utilize wealth with utmost care. No major health issue will impact your routine life. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 16-22, 2024: Be ready to meet someone at unexpected turns of life this week.

Troubleshoot every relationship issue to stay happy. Utilize every opportunity to prove your potential at the job. Both finance and health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to meet someone at unexpected turns of life this week. The relationship will have a serious impact on your life. Ensure you stay cool in the love affair and do not impose your opinions on the lover. Your parents will give a positive nod to the relationship. You may plan a vacation where you both will open up and make a call on marriage. Married females may get into an additional affair that can seriously dent their marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your potential will help you give the best results on the job. You must focus on productivity. Some crucial tasks will need you to spend more time at the workplace or travel much. Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week. Some sales and marketing persons will receive a hike in salary. Artists, authors, actors, musicians, and politicians will see more opportunities to prove their mettle. Entrepreneurs will seriously consider expanding the business to new territories including foreign lands.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be financial prosperity and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions related to property and long-term investments. Some females will inherit paternal property while there can also be tiffs related to wealth within the family. Look for smarter ways to invest, including stock, trade, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will also find additional funds.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You will have no serious complications in life but you must stay away from stress and pressure. Start the day with mild exercise and walking for about 30 minutes in the morning or evening will help you stay healthy. Some Taurus natives will develop chest-related infections that may require medical attention. But no other major medical issue will impact the routine life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

